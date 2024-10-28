Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ICICI Bank rises as Q2 PAT climbs 14% YoY to Rs 11,746 crore

ICICI Bank rises as Q2 PAT climbs 14% YoY to Rs 11,746 crore

Image

Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 10:16 AM IST

ICICI Bank gained 3.15% to Rs 1,295.05 after the private lender's standalone net profit increased 14.47% to Rs 11,745.88 crore on 17.24% rise in total income to Rs 47,714.04 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The banks profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 15,490.09 crore in second quarter of FY25, registering a growth of 13.51% YoY.

Net interest income (NII) increased by 9.5% YoY to Rs 20,048 crore in during the quarter. Net interest margin (NIM) was 4.27% in Q2 FY25 as compared to 4.53% in Q2 FY24.

The bank's provisions (excluding provision for tax) zoomed to Rs 1,233 crore in September 2024 quarter as against Rs 583 crore registered in same period a year ago.

 

Total period-end deposits increased by 15.7% YoY to Rs 14,97,761 crore and period-end term deposits jumped 15.9% YoY to Rs 8,89,038 crore at 30 September 2024.

The net domestic advances grew by 15.7% YoY and total advances increased by 15% YoY to Rs 12,77,240 crore as at 30 September 2024.

The retail loan portfolio grew by 14.2% YoY, and comprised 53% of the total loan portfolio at 30 September 2024. Including non-fund outstanding, the retail portfolio was 44.9% of the total portfolio at 30 September 2024.

More From This Section

Information Technology stocks rise

Information Technology stocks rise

Financials stocks edge higher

Financials stocks edge higher

Rainbow Children's Medicare consolidated net profit rises 25.37% in the September 2024 quarter

Rainbow Children's Medicare consolidated net profit rises 25.37% in the September 2024 quarter

OM Infra rises after bagging contract worth Rs 410 crore from Chenab Valley Power Projects

OM Infra rises after bagging contract worth Rs 410 crore from Chenab Valley Power Projects

IndiGo slumps on reporting net loss of Rs 987 cr in Q2 FY25

IndiGo slumps on reporting net loss of Rs 987 cr in Q2 FY25

On asset quality front, the bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at Rs 27,121.15 crore as on 30 September 2024 as against Rs 29,836.94 crore as on 30 September 2023.

The gross NPA ratio reduced to 1.97% as on 30 September 2024 as compared to 2.48% as on 30 September 2023. The net NPA ratio declined to 0.42% as on 30 September 2024 as against 0.43% as on 30 September 2023.

The provisioning coverage ratio (PCR) on non-performing assets was 79.7% at 30 June 2024.

The bank's total capital adequacy ratio at 30 September 2024 was 16.66% and CET-1 ratio was 15.96% compared to the minimum regulatory requirements of 11.70% and 8.20%, respectively.

The banks fee income grew by 13.3% YoY to Rs 5,894 crore in Q2 of FY25 from Rs 5,204 crore in Q2 of FY24. Fees from retail, rural, business banking and SME customers constituted about 78% of total fees in Q2 FY25.

On consolidated basis, the bank's net profit grew 18.83% to Rs 12,947.77 crore on 27.32% rise in total income to Rs 72,942.55 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

ICICI Bank is a leading private sector bank in India. The bank has a network of 6,613 branches, 16,120 ATMs and cash recycling machines as at 30 September 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

drugs

Olympus CEO resigns after allegations of illegal drug purchase, shares fall

The Ministry of Defence is keen on bringing in private industry at the design & development stage. But, private firms want to come in later

LIVE: Spanish PM in maiden India trip, to inaugurate first private facility for military aircraft

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank share price target revised up on 'best in class' Q2 results

Yes Bank, yes bank New Logo

YES Bank stock soars 10% after green signals in Q2FY25 results; NII up 14%

BSE, stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 400 pts at 79,800; Nifty at 24,250; Financials, metal gain

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 10:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon