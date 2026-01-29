Larsen & Toubro consolidated net profit declines 4.28% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.49% to Rs 71449.70 crore

Net profit of Larsen & Toubro declined 4.28% to Rs 3215.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3358.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.49% to Rs 71449.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 64667.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.71449.7064667.7812.8612.218232.726380.037160.985333.033215.113358.84

