Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Larsen & Toubro consolidated net profit declines 4.28% in the December 2025 quarter

Larsen & Toubro consolidated net profit declines 4.28% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 10.49% to Rs 71449.70 crore

Net profit of Larsen & Toubro declined 4.28% to Rs 3215.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3358.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.49% to Rs 71449.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 64667.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales71449.7064667.78 10 OPM %12.8612.21 -PBDT8232.726380.03 29 PBT7160.985333.03 34 NP3215.113358.84 -4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

