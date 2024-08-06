Business Standard
ID Info Business Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Reported sales nil
Net Loss of ID Info Business Services reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales00.01 -100 OPM %0-300.00 -PBDT-0.04-0.03 -33 PBT-0.04-0.03 -33 NP-0.04-0.03 -33
First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 3:03 PM IST

