IDFC First Bank Ltd gains for fifth session

IDFC First Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 72.5, up 0.21% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 0.26% in last one year as compared to a 7.43% slide in NIFTY and a 4.38% slide in the Nifty Bank.

IDFC First Bank Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 72.5, up 0.21% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 23237.85. The Sensex is at 73854.65, down 0.52%. IDFC First Bank Ltd has gained around 4.74% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IDFC First Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54496.25, down 0.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 223.29 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 259.94 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 73, up 0.12% on the day. IDFC First Bank Ltd is up 0.26% in last one year as compared to a 7.43% slide in NIFTY and a 4.38% slide in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 38.07 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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