Igarashi Motors India standalone net profit declines 41.72% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.42% to Rs 219.14 croreNet profit of Igarashi Motors India declined 41.72% to Rs 4.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.42% to Rs 219.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 216.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales219.14216.07 1 OPM %10.7112.17 -PBDT20.3623.07 -12 PBT6.1810.43 -41 NP4.547.79 -42
