IIFL Securities Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Sindhu Trade Links Ltd, Yasho Industries Ltd, GSS Infotech Ltd and Ganges Securities Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 March 2024.

IIFL Securities Ltd lost 12.19% to Rs 134.65 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 72511 shares in the past one month.

Sindhu Trade Links Ltd tumbled 12.04% to Rs 33.53. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

Yasho Industries Ltd crashed 11.13% to Rs 1836.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 12995 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6326 shares in the past one month.

GSS Infotech Ltd pared 8.93% to Rs 158.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 69633 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36924 shares in the past one month.

Ganges Securities Ltd dropped 8.18% to Rs 140.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 35917 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5808 shares in the past one month.

