IIRM Holdings India consolidated net profit declines 30.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.77% to Rs 59.31 croreNet profit of IIRM Holdings India declined 30.28% to Rs 5.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 23.77% to Rs 59.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 47.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales59.3147.92 24 OPM %22.7826.46 -PBDT11.7612.31 -4 PBT7.239.29 -22 NP5.257.53 -30
