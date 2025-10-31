Dr Agarwal's Health Care consolidated net profit rises 79.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.71% to Rs 498.69 croreNet profit of Dr Agarwal's Health Care rose 79.07% to Rs 29.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.71% to Rs 498.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 416.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales498.69416.57 20 OPM %27.3025.68 -PBDT121.5290.45 34 PBT53.6633.27 61 NP29.6916.58 79
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content