Friday, October 31, 2025 | 09:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dr Agarwal's Health Care consolidated net profit rises 79.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Dr Agarwal's Health Care consolidated net profit rises 79.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 19.71% to Rs 498.69 crore

Net profit of Dr Agarwal's Health Care rose 79.07% to Rs 29.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.71% to Rs 498.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 416.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales498.69416.57 20 OPM %27.3025.68 -PBDT121.5290.45 34 PBT53.6633.27 61 NP29.6916.58 79

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indian Energy Exchange consolidated net profit rises 13.88% in the September 2025 quarter

Indian Energy Exchange consolidated net profit rises 13.88% in the September 2025 quarter

Lodha Developers consolidated net profit rises 86.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Lodha Developers consolidated net profit rises 86.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Motilal Oswal Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 67.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Motilal Oswal Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 67.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Sri Amarnath Finance standalone net profit declines 7.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Sri Amarnath Finance standalone net profit declines 7.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Nam Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Nam Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBank Nifty F&O Strategy TodayLouvre Heist UpdateThryoid Disorder Fact CheckQ2 Results TodayOrkla vs Lenskart IPOLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon