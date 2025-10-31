Automotive Axles standalone net profit declines 0.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.65% to Rs 461.76 croreNet profit of Automotive Axles declined 0.06% to Rs 35.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 35.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 6.65% to Rs 461.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 494.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales461.76494.68 -7 OPM %10.4610.33 -PBDT56.8256.35 1 PBT48.1248.46 -1 NP35.9535.97 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content