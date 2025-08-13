Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 02:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Impala Industrial Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Impala Industrial Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Impala Industrial Enterprises reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales00.22 -100 OPM %0-4.55 -PBDT0.04-0.01 LP PBT0.04-0.01 LP NP0.04-0.01 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 1:40 PM IST

