India has witnessed remarkable economic transformation over last decade

Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
Vice-President of India, C. P. Radhakrishnan has stated that over the past decade, India has witnessed remarkable economic transformation and renewed national confidence. He said that today Bharat has emerged as the fourth largest economy in the world and is also the fastest-growing major economy. The Vice-President pointed out that structural reforms such as insolvency laws, digital governance and transparent banking systems were not merely policy initiatives but bold steps aimed at eliminating decades-old inefficiencies and corruption. He noted that the JAM trinity (Jan DhanAadhaarMobile) has enabled direct benefit transfers, reduced leakages, and enhanced transparency and efficiency in governance. So far, he said, over Rs 47 lakh crore has been directly transferred into beneficiaries bank accounts. The Vice-President said Indias economic empowerment has been driven by a strong focus on inclusion. Initiatives such as Digital India, Make in India, Startup India and the rapid expansion of UPI have empowered citizens, entrepreneurs and small businesses.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 5:48 PM IST

