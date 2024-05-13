India industrial production growth moderates in March

Indias industrial output expanded 4.9 percent year-over-year in March, slower than the 5.6 percent in February. Among the major three sectors, electricity output grew the most, up by 8.6 percent. This was followed by a 5.2 percent rise in manufacturing output. The slowdown in growth was largely due to a weaker upturn in mining output, which rose 1.2 percent annually in March versus 8.1 percent surge in the prior month. During April to March, industrial production expanded 5.8 percent from the same period last year, data showed.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News