India Infrastructure Finance Company standalone net profit rises 74.18% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 10.10% to Rs 1202.54 croreNet profit of India Infrastructure Finance Company rose 74.18% to Rs 126.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 72.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 10.10% to Rs 1202.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1092.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales1202.541092.22 10 OPM %71.7662.29 -PBDT171.1976.63 123 PBT168.4073.63 129 NP126.1672.43 74
