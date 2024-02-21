India Infrastructure Finance Company standalone net profit rises 74.18% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 10.10% to Rs 1202.54 crore

Net profit of India Infrastructure Finance Company rose 74.18% to Rs 126.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 72.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 10.10% to Rs 1202.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1092.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.1202.541092.2271.7662.29171.1976.63168.4073.63126.1672.43