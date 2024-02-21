Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

India Infrastructure Finance Company standalone net profit rises 74.18% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Sales rise 10.10% to Rs 1202.54 crore
Net profit of India Infrastructure Finance Company rose 74.18% to Rs 126.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 72.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 10.10% to Rs 1202.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1092.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales1202.541092.22 10 OPM %71.7662.29 -PBDT171.1976.63 123 PBT168.4073.63 129 NP126.1672.43 74
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Ashiana Housing consolidated net profit rises 207.18% in the December 2023 quarter

Ashiana Housing gains on recording multi-fold jump in Q3 PAT

Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Corporation standalone net profit declines 86.74% in the December 2023 quarter

Arihant Classic Finance standalone net profit rises 5500.00% in the December 2023 quarter

CitiPort Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Gunny Chem Tex India standalone net profit rises 2166.67% in the December 2023 quarter

Citicorp Finance India standalone net profit rises 110.78% in the December 2023 quarter

NSE SME IPO of Kalahridhaan Trendz ends with subscription of 8 times

Asia will likely contribute about two-thirds of global growth in 2024

Tarmat Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 12:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayRahul GandhiWPL 2024 full schedulePM Narendra ModiIndia vs England 4th TestBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon