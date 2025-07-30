Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 03:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India Motor Parts & Accessories standalone net profit declines 2.06% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Sales decline 0.61% to Rs 196.69 crore

Net profit of India Motor Parts & Accessories declined 2.06% to Rs 20.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 20.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.61% to Rs 196.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 197.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales196.69197.89 -1 OPM %7.157.44 -PBDT26.0325.16 3 PBT25.6724.86 3 NP20.4120.84 -2

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 3:45 PM IST

