India Motor Parts & Accessories standalone net profit declines 2.06% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.61% to Rs 196.69 croreNet profit of India Motor Parts & Accessories declined 2.06% to Rs 20.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 20.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.61% to Rs 196.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 197.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales196.69197.89 -1 OPM %7.157.44 -PBDT26.0325.16 3 PBT25.6724.86 3 NP20.4120.84 -2
