Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Innovators Facade Systems spurts on Rs 110-cr order win

Innovators Facade Systems spurts on Rs 110-cr order win

Image

Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 12:16 PM IST

Innovators Facade Systems gained 6.41% to Rs 191 after the company received the work order for Prestige Trade Centre project from Prestige Mulund Realty worth Rs 110 crore.

The project entails the design, development, supply, fabrication, and installation of facade work, including stone cladding.

The project is to be executed within 5 months from the date of commencement of work.

Innovators Facade Systems (IFSL) is an aluminium facade contractor for designing, engineering, fabrication, and installation of all types of facade systems. The product line of the company includes glazing/curtain walls, high-end doors and windows, skylights, canopies, louvers, stone cladding, metal cladding, and roofing.

 

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit jumped 81.2% to Rs 15.26 crore on an 18.7% rise in revenue to Rs 215.11 crore in FY24 over FY23.

As on 22 November 2024, the companys market cap stood at Rs 360.38 crore on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bank, IT cos push Sensex 900 pts higher; Nifty at 23,600; Adani Ent gains

Canada

Canada flags 10,000 fake student acceptance letters, most from India

Mutual funds likely to get nod to invest in ETFs with India presence

2024 Mutual Fund Performance: Top funds with best 1-yr returns revealed

IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 1

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test Day 1: Starc, Hazlewood dent India on the 1st morning

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Rajnath meets his Asia-Pacific counterparts, US secy of defence in Laos

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 11:49 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGautam Adani Bribery CaseGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 LIVEBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon