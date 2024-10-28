Business Standard
India's crude oil output down 4% on year in September 2024

Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
India's crude oil production saw a decline in September 2024, with the indigenous crude oil and condensate output standing at 2.3 million metric tonnes (MMT), recording a 4% decline compared to the same period last year, as per data from the Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell (PPAC). However, quantum of total crude oil processed rose to 21.3 MMT, up by 4.4% compared to September 2023. Indigenous crude oil processing was 2.1 MMT, while imported crude oil accounted for 19.2 MMT. Notably, crude oil processing for the April-September FY 2024-25 period edged up by 1.8% compared to the same period in FY 2023-24.

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 1:11 PM IST

