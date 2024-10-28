Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty scale above 24,450; Metal shares shine; VIX slides 2.20%

Nifty scale above 24,450; Metal shares shine; VIX slides 2.20%

Image

Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
The frontline indices traded with major gains in early afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 24,450 mark after hitting the days low of 24,134.90 in morning trade. Metal shares advanced after declining in past five consecutive trading sessions.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex surged 1,094.86 points or 1.38% to 80,484.97. The Nifty 50 index jumped 298.20 points or 1.23% to 24,479.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index gained 0.80% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 1.19%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,571 shares rose and 1,264 shares fell. A total of 192 shares were unchanged.

 

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 2.20% to 14.31. The Nifty 31 October 2024 futures were trading at 24,460.05, at a discount of 18.95 points as compared with the spot at 24,479

The Nifty option chain for the 31 October 2024 expiry showed maximum Call OI of 97.1 lakh contracts at the 25,000 strike price. Maximum Put OI of 82.4 lakh contracts were seen at 24,000 strike price.

More From This Section

NBCC (India) rises after bagging contracts worth Rs 1,726 crore from Govt of Goa

NBCC (India) rises after bagging contracts worth Rs 1,726 crore from Govt of Goa

Nasdaq hits new record intraday high

Nasdaq hits new record intraday high

Cyient acquires 27% stake in Azimuth for strengthening semiconductor capabilities

Cyient acquires 27% stake in Azimuth for strengthening semiconductor capabilities

Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Ministry of Rural Development says 95% of Land Records in Rural India Digitized

Ministry of Rural Development says 95% of Land Records in Rural India Digitized

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index jumped 2.50% to 9,275.05. The index tumbled 7.22% in past five consecutive trading sessions.

Hindustan Copper (up 5.65%), NMDC (up 4.59%), Adani Enterprises (up 3.88%), Welspun Corp (up 3.28%), Hindustan Zinc (up 3.23%), Vedanta (up 3.1%), JSW Steel (up 2.55%), Steel Authority of India (up 2.38%), National Aluminium Company (up 2.37%) and Hindalco Industries (up 2.22%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight :

Bandhan Bank soared 9.15% after the bank reported 29.99% growth in standalone net profit to Rs 937.44 crore on 21.11% rise in total income to Rs 6,094.53 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Balkrishna Industries advanced 2.40% after the company reported 4.24% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 349.60 core on 9.45% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,436.19 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Titagarh Rail Systems (TSRL) added 1.17% after its standalone net profit jumped 20.07% to Rs 85.12 crore in Q2 FY25 as against to Rs 70.89 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations increased by 12.98% to Rs 1,056.95 crore in the second quarter of FY25, compared to Rs 935.45 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

BSE, stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 850 pts, at 80,250; Nifty at 24,400; PSU Bank index up 3%

Prabowo Subianto

Indonesia's Prez wants key buildings in new capital ready in 4 years

This has led to incidents of stubble burning, as the farmers burn the paddy residue to sow wheat. Unlike previous years, the number of stubble burning incidents has reduced considerably this year. From the onset of the stubble burning season (widely

Punjab sees 50% dip in post-harvest farm fires; no effect on Delhi's air

Real Estate, office spaces, Commercial Real Estate

Max Estates zooms 7% after profit jumps 4,171% YoY in Q2FY25 results

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

CMS Info share price fell 13% in trade today; here's what's dragging stock

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 12:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon