Monday, March 02, 2026 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's forex reserves drop by $2.11 billion to $723.608 billion

India's forex reserves drop by $2.11 billion to $723.608 billion

Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
India's foreign exchange reserves dropped by $$2.11 billion to reach $723.608 billion in the week ending February 20, latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed on Friday.

For the week ended February 20, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $1.039 billion to $572.564 billion, the data released by the central bank showed.

The value of the gold reserves dropped by $977 million to $127.489 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $84 million to $18.84 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was also down by $18 million to $4.716 billion in the reporting week, according to the apex bank's data.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Stock Alert: Aurobindo Pharma, Oriental Rail, ITCONS E-Solution, SWPE, Artefact Projects

Stock Alert: Aurobindo Pharma, Oriental Rail, ITCONS E-Solution, SWPE, Artefact Projects

VST Tillers reports 36% YoY sales growth in Februray 2026

VST Tillers reports 36% YoY sales growth in Februray 2026

Concord Control Systems bags Rs 54-cr KAVACH 4.0 order from Indian Railways

Concord Control Systems bags Rs 54-cr KAVACH 4.0 order from Indian Railways

Alirox Abrasives reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.93 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Alirox Abrasives reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.93 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Tarini Enterprises standalone net profit rises 240.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Tarini Enterprises standalone net profit rises 240.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCrude Oil PriceStocks to buy todayIran War UpdateGold and Silver Rate todayStock Recommendations todayNifty Outlook on Israel Iran ConflictBank Holiday in MarchPakistan Afghanistan Conflict