India's forex reserves drop by $2.11 billion to $723.608 billion
For the week ended February 20, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $1.039 billion to $572.564 billion, the data released by the central bank showed.
The value of the gold reserves dropped by $977 million to $127.489 billion during the week, the RBI said.
The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $84 million to $18.84 billion, the apex bank said.
India's reserve position with the IMF was also down by $18 million to $4.716 billion in the reporting week, according to the apex bank's data.
First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 9:04 AM IST