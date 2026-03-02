Volumes jump at GMR Airports Ltd counter
GMR Airports Ltd witnessed volume of 88.72 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.52 lakh shares
Indian Hotels Co Ltd, Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd, Tejas Networks Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 02 March 2026.
GMR Airports Ltd witnessed volume of 88.72 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.52 lakh shares. The stock dropped 3.53% to Rs.97.10. Volumes stood at 1.8 lakh shares in the last session.
Indian Hotels Co Ltd notched up volume of 4.83 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 79138 shares. The stock slipped 1.48% to Rs.657.45. Volumes stood at 93961 shares in the last session.
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd registered volume of 87578 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17863 shares. The stock slipped 2.47% to Rs.1,214.55. Volumes stood at 8728 shares in the last session.
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd recorded volume of 49.97 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.57 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.71% to Rs.281.90. Volumes stood at 8.86 lakh shares in the last session.
Tejas Networks Ltd witnessed volume of 105.38 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23.31 lakh shares. The stock increased 13.34% to Rs.493.70. Volumes stood at 132.16 lakh shares in the last session.
First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 11:04 AM IST