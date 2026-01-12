Avenue Supermarts gains as Q3 PAT jumps 18% YoY to Rs 856 cr

Avenue Supermarts (Dmart) added 2.42% to Rs 3,897 after its consolidated net profit rallied 18.26% to Rs 855.92 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 723.72 crore in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 13.32% to Rs 18,100.88 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 15,972.55 crore in Q3 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 18.10% year on year to Rs 1,175.19 crore in Q3 FY26.

Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) for Q3 FY26 stood at Rs 1,463 crore, up from Rs 1,217 crore in the same quarter last year, marking a 20% year-on-year increase. The EBITDA margin improved to 8.1% in Q3 FY26 from 7.6% in Q3 FY25, reflecting better operational efficiencies.

D-Mart follows Everyday low cost - Everyday low price (EDLC-EDLP) strategy which aims at procuring goods at competitive prices, using operational and distribution efficiency and thereby delivering value for money to customers by selling at competitive prices.

The company opened 10 new stores during the quarter, taking the total store count to 442 as of 31 December 2025.

On a standalone basis, the companys net profit jumped 17.63% to Rs 923.05 crore on 13.15% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 17,612.62 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) for Q3 FY26 stood at Rs 1,481 crore, up from Rs 1,235 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. The EBITDA margin improved to 8.4% in Q3FY26 from 7.9% in Q3FY25, reflecting stronger operational performance.

Anshul Asawa, CEO-Designate of Avenue Supermarts, said: Our revenue for the quarter grew by 13.2%, while profit after tax (PAT) increased 17.6% over the previous year. Two years and older DMart stores delivered a 5.6% growth in Q3FY26 compared to Q3FY25. Revenue growth was partially impacted by deflation in staples.

The board of Avenue Supermarts based on the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee, approved the appointment of Anshul Asawa, currently CEO-Designate, as the chief executive officer and key managerial personnel of the company effective 1st February 2026. Additionally, he will assume the role of managing director (MD) for a term of three years from 1st April 2026, subject to shareholder approval.

Avenue Supermarts is a Mumbai-based company, which owns and operates D-Mart stores. D-Mart is a national supermarket chain that offers customers a range of home and personal products under one roof. It offers a wide range of products with a focus on Foods, Non-Foods (FMCG) and General Merchandise & Apparel product categories.

