Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

India's Oilmeal Export Down 31% On Year

Image

Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 12:05 PM IST
According to a latest data from Solvent Extractors Association of India (SEA), export of oilmeals for the month of May, 2024 is provisionally reported at 302,280 tons compared to 436,597 tons in May 2023 i.e. down by 31%. The overall export of oilmeals during April to May 2024 reported at 767,436 tons compared to 930,045 tons during the same period of last year i.e. down by 17%, mainly due to reduction in export of rapeseed meal and castorseed meal. During April-May 2024, South Korea imported 166,583 tons of oilmeals (compared to 189,705 tons); consisting of 132,874 tons of rapeseed meal, 27,101 tons of castorseed meal and 6,608 tons of soybean meal. Vietnam imported 32,699 tons of oilmeals (compared to 142,285 tons); consisting of 29,383 tons of rapeseed meal, 3,014 tons of soybean meal and 302 tons of groundnut meal.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 11:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop 10 biggest IPOs in Indian historyKanchanjunga Express Accident LIVELatest News LIVEHyundai Motor India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon