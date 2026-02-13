NSE SME Biopol Chemicals enters the market lab, but momentum evaporates

Biopol Chemicals traded at Rs 105.45 on the NSE, a discount of 2.36% compared with the issue price of Rs 108.

The scrip was listed at Rs 111, a premium of 2.78% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 111 and a low of Rs 105.45. About 18.59 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Biopol Chemicals' IPO was subscribed 21.21 times. The issue opened for bidding on 6 February 2026 and it closed on 10 February 2026. The price band of the IPO was set between Rs 102 to Rs 108 per equity share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 28,94,400 equity shares. The promoter and promoter shareholding diluted to 65.81% from 89.88% pre-IPO.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for acquisition of industrial land, repayment or prepayment, in full or in part, of borrowings availed by company from banks, financial institutions and non-banking financial companies and for general corporate purposes.

Biopol Chemicals is a B2B manufacturer and distributor of specialty chemicals with a portfolio of 66 products across silicones, emulsifiers, biochemicals and polyelectrolytes, serving industries such as textiles, home care, agriculture and industrial chemicals. The company operates four establishments across Gujarat and West Bengal, including a manufacturing facility with an installed capacity of 18,25,000 litres per annum. Its product range includes textile auxiliaries, silicone fluids, emulsifiers, agricultural adjuvants and specialty industrial chemicals, designed to meet sector-specific performance and application requirements. As of 31 December 2025, the company had a total of 24 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 48.97 crore and net profit of Rs 6 crore for the period ended 31 December 2025.

