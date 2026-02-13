Friday, February 13, 2026 | 12:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GE Power India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

GE Power India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

Kalyani Forge Ltd, Delphi World Money Ltd, Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd and Anmol India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 February 2026.

GE Power India Ltd soared 18.26% to Rs 473 at 13-Feb-2026 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 19.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18829 shares in the past one month.

 

Kalyani Forge Ltd spiked 14.34% to Rs 698.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 491 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 173 shares in the past one month.

Delphi World Money Ltd surged 13.26% to Rs 17.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11869 shares in the past one month.

Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd gained 12.50% to Rs 309.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2097 shares in the past one month.

Anmol India Ltd exploded 11.97% to Rs 13.47. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 46404 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4404 shares in the past one month.

