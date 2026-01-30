Friday, January 30, 2026 | 11:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Aurobindo Pharma Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Aurobindo Pharma Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 11:05 AM IST

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd clocked volume of 5.81 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 53.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10754 shares

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd, Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd, Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd, Craftsman Automation Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 30 January 2026.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd clocked volume of 5.81 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 53.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10754 shares. The stock gained 2.13% to Rs.1,175.00. Volumes stood at 13339 shares in the last session.

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd notched up volume of 4.2 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 28.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14831 shares. The stock rose 2.07% to Rs.518.10. Volumes stood at 6978 shares in the last session.

 

Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd witnessed volume of 14.11 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 27.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 50757 shares. The stock increased 1.29% to Rs.406.75. Volumes stood at 3.08 lakh shares in the last session.

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd registered volume of 2.13 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23486 shares. The stock rose 1.79% to Rs.1,774.30. Volumes stood at 9677 shares in the last session.

Craftsman Automation Ltd registered volume of 21129 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2598 shares. The stock rose 0.55% to Rs.7,348.45. Volumes stood at 2893 shares in the last session.

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 11:05 AM IST

