Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's total renewable energy capacity crosses 200 GW mark

India's total renewable energy capacity crosses 200 GW mark

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
India has reached a significant milestone in its renewable energy journey, with the country's total renewable energy capacity crossing the 200 GW (gigawatt). This remarkable growth aligns with the country's ambitious renewable energy target of achieving 500 GW from non-fossil sources by 2030. According to the Central Electricity Authority, the total renewable energy-based electricity generation capacity now stands at 203.18 GW. This achievement underscores India's growing commitment to clean energy and its progress in building a greener future. India's total renewable energy installed capacity surged by an impressive 24.2 GW (13.5%) in just one year, reaching 203.18 GW in October 2024, up from 178.98 GW in October 2023. Additionally, when including nuclear energy, India's total non-fossil fuel capacity rose to 211.36 GW in 2024, compared to 186.46 GW in 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

senior citizens, insurance

Best fixed deposit schemes for senior citizens explained in one table

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 150 pts lower at 77,550; Nifty at 23,500; Mid-, Smallcaps climb

AUS vs PAK 1st T20 live score updates

Australia vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st T20: AUS vs PAK toss at 1 PM IST

indigo airlines, indigo

LIVE: After Mumbai Airport, Nagpur-Kolkata flight gets bomb threat; lands in Raipur

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Lumax Auto stock leaps 11% on healthy Q2 numbers; PAT zooms 38% YoY

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 11:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon