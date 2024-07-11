Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Data Patterns soars after DRDO awards contract for developing radar signal processor

Image

Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 1:52 PM IST
Data Patterns (India) surged 7.11% to Rs 3429.45 after Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) awarded the company a project for developing radar signal processor with active antenna array simulator.
The DRDO has awarded seven new projects to industries under the Technology Development Fund scheme for various requirements of the Armed Forces and aerospace & defence sectors.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Of those seven projects, one project has been awareded to Chennai-based Data Pattern (India) by the DRDO.
"The project will enable deployment of multiple target system for test and evaluation of multiple short range aerial weapon system. It serves as the basic building block for larger radar systems, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.
Data Patterns (India) is a strategic defense and aerospace electronics systems provider catering to the indigenously developed defense products industry.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

tax, taxes, taxation, tax evasion, I-T raids, Income tax

Aadhaar OTP, electronic verification: Ways to verify Income Tax return

Protest, NEET Protest, New Delhi Protest

LIVE: Supreme Court adjourns hearing of pleas demanding NEET-UG re-test; case listed for Jul 18

Himanta Biswa Sarma,Himanta Biswa,Himanta,Assam CM

Assam govt employees get special leave to spend time with parents, in-laws

Oil refinery, Oil production, Crude oil

State-run refiners in talks for long-term oil import deal with Russia

BSP

INLD-BSP to jointly contest Haryana polls with Abhay Chautala as CM face

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 1:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEAngel One Data LeakGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon