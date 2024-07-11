Business Standard
Jindal Stainless Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 1:51 PM IST
Jindal Stainless Ltd is quoting at Rs 785.45, down 1.1% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 20.17% in last one year as compared to a 25.36% rally in NIFTY and a 53.06% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.
Jindal Stainless Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 785.45, down 1.1% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.1% on the day, quoting at 24300.3. The Sensex is at 79767.41, down 0.2%.Jindal Stainless Ltd has eased around 4.64% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Stainless Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9722.8, up 0.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.84 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.44 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 26.1 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 1:36 PM IST

