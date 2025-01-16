Business Standard

India welcomes Gaza ceasefire and hostage release agreement

Image

Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 1:32 PM IST
The Indian government has welcomed the recent agreement for the release of hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs expressed its satisfaction with the agreement, stating that it will facilitate the safe and sustained delivery of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.

The Ministry reiterated India's consistent calls for the release of all hostages, the establishment of a ceasefire, and a return to dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the ongoing conflict.

This agreement marks a significant step towards de-escalation in the region and provides a crucial opportunity for humanitarian assistance to reach those in need.

 

IntellectAI patners with Confianza

City Union Bank Ltd gains for third straight session

Bandhan Bank Ltd gains for third straight session

Bank of India soars 2.98%, rises for third straight session

Union Bank of India up for third consecutive session

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

