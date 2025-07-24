Indian Bank consolidated net profit declines 11.44% in the June 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 8.27% to Rs 16285.10 croreNet profit of Indian Bank declined 11.44% to Rs 2276.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2570.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Total Operating Income rose 8.27% to Rs 16285.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15040.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income16285.1015040.63 8 OPM %70.0366.79 -PBDT4101.363262.93 26 PBT4101.363262.93 26 NP2276.372570.40 -11
