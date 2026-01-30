Friday, January 30, 2026 | 05:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indian Gas Exchange and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation signs MoU

Indian Gas Exchange and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation signs MoU

Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 5:53 PM IST

To enhance utilization of Chhara LNG Terminal

Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen access to regasification infrastructure and deepen market-based participation in India's natural gas ecosystem.

Under the collaboration, IGX will develop a digital, market-driven platform to facilitate transparent booking of regasification services at HPCL's Chhara LNG Terminal. HPCL will offer its storage and regasification capacities for booking in pre-specified quantities and durations through this platform. The initiative is aimed at improving infrastructure utilization, widening participation, and supporting the evolution of a more liquid, competitive, and efficient gas market in India.

 

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 5:53 PM IST

