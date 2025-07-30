Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys consolidated net profit declines 18.37% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.13% to Rs 641.54 croreNet profit of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys declined 18.37% to Rs 92.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 113.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 3.13% to Rs 641.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 662.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales641.54662.28 -3 OPM %19.5624.36 -PBDT140.44170.21 -17 PBT125.71156.66 -20 NP92.29113.06 -18
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content