Sarla Performance Fibers consolidated net profit rises 34.65% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.57% to Rs 102.39 croreNet profit of Sarla Performance Fibers rose 34.65% to Rs 22.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 7.57% to Rs 102.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 110.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales102.39110.78 -8 OPM %10.5417.56 -PBDT31.3528.41 10 PBT24.7322.37 11 NP22.4216.65 35
