Asahi India Glass consolidated net profit declines 27.98% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.31% to Rs 1218.58 croreNet profit of Asahi India Glass declined 27.98% to Rs 56.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 77.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.31% to Rs 1218.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1125.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1218.581125.12 8 OPM %15.7816.12 -PBDT143.72153.86 -7 PBT75.77107.15 -29 NP56.1777.99 -28
