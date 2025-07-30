Bajaj Finserv Ltd down for fifth straight session

Bajaj Finserv Ltd is quoting at Rs 1959.1, down 0.68% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 18.61% in last one year as compared to a 0.41% slide in NIFTY and a 14% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.
Bajaj Finserv Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1959.1, down 0.68% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 24849.75. The Sensex is at 81433.49, up 0.12%.Bajaj Finserv Ltd has lost around 4.61% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finserv Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.6% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26700.7, down 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.42 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1953.3, down 0.94% on the day. Bajaj Finserv Ltd jumped 18.61% in last one year as compared to a 0.41% slide in NIFTY and a 14% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.
The PE of the stock is 251.12 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
