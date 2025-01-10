Business Standard

Friday, January 10, 2025 | 02:54 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indices trade with modest losses; PSU banks slip for 3rd day

Indices trade with modest losses; PSU banks slip for 3rd day

Image

Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
The key equity benchmarks traded with modest losses in mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty traded below the 23,450 mark after hitting the day's high of 23,596.60 in the early afternoon trade. PSU bank shares extended losses for the third consecutive trading session.

At 14:29 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 307.44 points or 0.40% to 77,312.77. The Nifty 50 index fell 88.85 points or 0.39% to 23,435.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 2.05% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index slipped 2.33%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 783 shares rose and 3,145 shares fell. A total of 109 shares were unchanged.

 

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty PSU Bank index slipped 2.58% to 6,094.15. The index tumbled 4.57% in three consecutive trading sessions.

Also Read

cycling, cyclists, bicycles

This micro-cap stock resumed trading after 40 months; zooms 71% in 10 days

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 300pts lower at 77,300; IT up 3%, Health, pharma, financials down up to 3%

Fixed Deposit, FD

You can now get FD interest rates up to 9.1% without a savings accounts

H Lakshmanan

TVS family veteran H Lakshmanan dies at 92 due to age-related ailments

natural gas

MGL, IGL: Gas stocks mixed after govt hikes domestic gas allocation

Bank of India (down 4.24%), Union Bank of India (down 4.08%), Punjab National Bank (down 3.04%), Indian Overseas Bank (down 2.78%), Central Bank of India (down 2.75%), Punjab & Sind Bank (down 2.75%), Canara Bank (down 2.55%), UCO Bank (down 2.26%), Indian Bank (down 2.13%) and Bank of Baroda (down 2%) declined.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper advanced 1.70% to 6.879 as compared with the previous close of 6.875.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 85.9400, compared with its close of 85.8600 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for the 5 February 2025 settlement were added 0.44% to Rs 78,450.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.02% to 109.15.

The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.26% to 4.693.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for March 2025 settlement advanced 86 cents or 1.12% to $77.78 a barrel.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Quick Estimates data for imports of precious metals revised following unusual spurt in December

Quick Estimates data for imports of precious metals revised following unusual spurt in December

NTPC Green arm commissions second part of two projects

NTPC Green arm commissions second part of two projects

Union Bank of India drops for fifth straight session

Union Bank of India drops for fifth straight session

Bank of Maharashtra down for fifth straight session

Bank of Maharashtra down for fifth straight session

Gland Pharma Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Gland Pharma Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEXiaomi Pad 7Gold-Silver Price TodayVishwa Hindi Diwas 2025Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon