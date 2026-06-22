Monday, June 22, 2026 | 02:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indices trade with significant cuts; pharma share advance for 3rd day

Indices trade with significant cuts; pharma share advance for 3rd day

Last Updated : Jun 22 2026 | 2:51 PM IST
The domestic equity benchmarks traded with decent cuts in the mid- afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 23,900 level. Pharma shares extended gains for third consecutive trading session.

At 14:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 403.55 points or 0.53% to 77,206.46. The Nifty 50 index rose 118.05 points or 0.50% to 24,132.45.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.35% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index jumped 0.76%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,642 shares rose and 1,625 shares fell. A total of 209 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

 

The Nifty Pharma index added 1.17% to 24,746.80. The index jumped 2.48% in the three consecutive trading sessions.

Also Read

BrahMos missile

Govt likely in talks to sell supersonic cruise missile BrahMos to UAE

Stock Markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 400 pts, Nifty holds 24,100 as IT, pharma shares lead

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

Volume buzzers: NOCIL, Subros, EMS, Kirloskar Ind, EPACK zoom up to 20%

Keir Starmer, UK PM

Starmer announces resignation as UK PM, successor to take over by September

Economy, banking

'Indian financial firms to tap $1.5 billion overseas bonds this week'

Cipla (up 4.6%), Ajanta Pharma (up 4.09%), Mankind Pharma (up 3.69%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (up 1.93%) and Laurus Labs (up 1.61%), Biocon (up 1.53%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 1.02%), Ipca Laboratories (up 0.83%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (up 0.65%) and J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (up 0.62%) added.

On the other hand, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (down 1.34%), Aurobindo Pharma (down 0.94%) and Abbott India (down 0.51%) edged lower.  

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was down 0.03% to 6.856 as compared with previous close 6.858.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 94.2600 compared with its close of 94.3350 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2026 settlement rose 1.03% to Rs 148,712.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.10% to 100.87.

The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.76% to 4.497.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for August 2026 settlement fell 50 cents or 0.63% to $79.35 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Divgi Torqtransfer Systems added 1.97% after the company announced that it has secured a strategic order from an existing leading Indian original equipment manufacturer (OEM).

NOCIL hit the 20% upper circuit after the government imposed anti-dumping duties on imports of Sulphenamides Accelerators from China, the European Union and the United States for a period of five years.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Oswal Pumps CFO Subodh Kumar resigns

Oswal Pumps CFO Subodh Kumar resigns

Volumes spurt at Clean Science & Technology Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Clean Science & Technology Ltd counter

Sensex jumps 371 pts; European mkt decline

Sensex jumps 371 pts; European mkt decline

Tata Motors secures orders for over 3,400 eCVs across segments

Tata Motors secures orders for over 3,400 eCVs across segments

Divgi Torqtransfer Systems rises after securing contract for AWD system from Indian OEM

Divgi Torqtransfer Systems rises after securing contract for AWD system from Indian OEM

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 22 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRIL AGM OutcomeGold and Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio IPOVoltas Share PriceCocktail 2 Box Office CollectionEl Nino's Impact on Indian EconomyTechnology NewsPersonal Finance