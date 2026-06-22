Indices trade with significant cuts; pharma share advance for 3rd day

The domestic equity benchmarks traded with decent cuts in the mid- afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 23,900 level. Pharma shares extended gains for third consecutive trading session.

At 14:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 403.55 points or 0.53% to 77,206.46. The Nifty 50 index rose 118.05 points or 0.50% to 24,132.45.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.35% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index jumped 0.76%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,642 shares rose and 1,625 shares fell. A total of 209 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Pharma index added 1.17% to 24,746.80. The index jumped 2.48% in the three consecutive trading sessions.

Cipla (up 4.6%), Ajanta Pharma (up 4.09%), Mankind Pharma (up 3.69%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (up 1.93%) and Laurus Labs (up 1.61%), Biocon (up 1.53%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 1.02%), Ipca Laboratories (up 0.83%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (up 0.65%) and J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (up 0.62%) added.

On the other hand, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (down 1.34%), Aurobindo Pharma (down 0.94%) and Abbott India (down 0.51%) edged lower.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was down 0.03% to 6.856 as compared with previous close 6.858.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 94.2600 compared with its close of 94.3350 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2026 settlement rose 1.03% to Rs 148,712.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.10% to 100.87.

The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.76% to 4.497.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for August 2026 settlement fell 50 cents or 0.63% to $79.35 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Divgi Torqtransfer Systems added 1.97% after the company announced that it has secured a strategic order from an existing leading Indian original equipment manufacturer (OEM).

NOCIL hit the 20% upper circuit after the government imposed anti-dumping duties on imports of Sulphenamides Accelerators from China, the European Union and the United States for a period of five years.

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