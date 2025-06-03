Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 02:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indices trade with significant losses; consumer durables stocks decline

Indices trade with significant losses; consumer durables stocks decline

Image

Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
The key equity indices traded with major losses in mid-afternoon trade as concerns over global trade tensions weighed on investor sentiment. Tensions flared after the U.S hiked tarrifs on steel and aluminum, stoking fears for India exporters and global trade. Market participants are expected to closely monitor domestic economic indicators and global trade developments. The Nifty traded below the 24,600 level.

Consumer durables shares witnessed selling pressure for three consecutive trading sessions.

At 13:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 533.68 points or 0.67% to 80,830.54. The Nifty 50 index dropped 147.50 points or 0.60% to 24,569.10.

 

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.40% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.02%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,731 shares rose and 2,219 shares fell. A total of 149 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 4.44% to 16.40.

Also Read

TCS

TCS and Virgin Airlines sign 7-year agreement for AI, cloud upgrade

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Bihar reduces VAT on aviation turbine fuel to 4% to boost air connectivity

Bill Gates

Bill Gates pledges bulk of $200 billion fortune to Africa over next 20 yrs

TCS, Tata Consultancy

Virgin Atlantic, TCS sign 7-yr deal to modernise systems with AI solutions

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off lows, down 450 pts, Nifty nears 24,600; FACT zooms 17%, RCF up 8%

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty consumer durables index declined 0.60% to 36,955.30. The index declined 1.84% for three consecutive trading sessions.

Bata India (down 2.19%), PG Electroplast (down 2.18%), Kajaria Ceramics (down 1.79%), Voltas (down 1.61%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (down 1.4%), Havells India (down 0.93%), Dixon Technologies (India) (down 0.83%), Whirlpool of India (down 0.58%), Amber Enterprises India (down 0.52%) and V-Guard Industries (down 0.33%) declined.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper declined 0.29% to 6.205 from previous close of 6.223.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 85.5450, compared with its close of 85.3950 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2025 settlement shed 0.19% to Rs 97,767.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.23% to 98.91.

The United States 10-year bond yield fell 1.14% to 4.410.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for August 2025 settlement rose 32 cents or 0.50% to $64.95 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Medicamen Biotech soared 2.51% after the company has received its first Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Bortezomib for injection 3.5 mg.

Desco Infratech rose 2.08% after the company announced that it has received multiple orders from Bharat Petroleum Corporation, GAIL Gas, and Torrent Gas aggregating to Rs 19.19 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Power shares fall

Power shares fall

L&T bags significant orders for water & effluent treatment business

L&T bags significant orders for water & effluent treatment business

Transrail Lighting rises after securing orders worth Rs 534 cr

Transrail Lighting rises after securing orders worth Rs 534 cr

Market extends losses; European mrkt decline

Market extends losses; European mrkt decline

Larsen & Toubro wins orders for its water & effluent biz

Larsen & Toubro wins orders for its water & effluent biz

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCovid-19 in IndiaGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayUS VisaRCB vs PBKS Pitch ReportLive News TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon