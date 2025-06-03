Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 02:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Virgin Atlantic, TCS sign 7-yr deal to modernise systems with AI solutions

Virgin Atlantic, TCS sign 7-yr deal to modernise systems with AI solutions

As part of this long-term engagement, TCS will modernise Virgin Atlantic's core technology operations by implementing a cloud-first, AI-powered digital core that enhances business agility

TCS will implement a modern, AI-powered technology estate that will unify the airline's technology assets. Photo: Shutterstock

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced that it has expanded its two-decade-long strategic partnership with Virgin Atlantic, a premium long-haul UK airline, to accelerate its digital transformation journey. Under this renewed seven-year agreement, the two organisations will deepen their collaboration to strengthen the technological foundations of Virgin Atlantic, enable modern airline retailing, deliver greater operational resilience and enhance customer experience.
 
The deal size was not disclosed by the firm, but analysts are considering this to be among the large-deal segment for TCS.
 
As part of this long-term engagement, TCS will modernise Virgin Atlantic’s core technology operations by implementing a cloud-first, AI-powered digital core that enhances business agility, improves resilience of systems and allows for higher scale of operations. 
 
 
TCS will implement a modern, AI-powered technology estate that will unify the airline's technology assets and deploy an advanced Technology Command Centre. This will serve as the nerve centre for transforming Virgin Atlantic's technology operations. Virgin Atlantic's Technology Command Centre, co-developed with TCS, will provide real-time operational insights to enhance decision-making, streamline technology operations and empower front-line staff with up-to-date, contextual data.

Oli Byers, Chief Financial Officer, Virgin Atlantic, said, “We exist to make our customers smile, it’s that simple. As we look ahead to this next phase of our digital transformation, technology will enable us to deliver smarter, simpler and more memorable experiences.”
 
TCS will utilise its proprietary solutions such as TCS Cognix and TCS AI WisdomNext to accelerate transformation, enable experience-centric services and enhance service delivery. These solutions will be delivered through a dedicated onsite team of TCS associates equipped with a deep contextual knowledge of Virgin Atlantic’s environment. 
 
Amit Kapur, Country Head – UK & Ireland, Tata Consultancy Services, said, “At TCS, we believe being perpetually adaptive is a necessity in today’s dynamic business landscape. Our two-decade partnership with Virgin Atlantic is a testament to a shared vision. By combining our deep aviation expertise with advanced capabilities in data, AI and engineering, we’re helping Virgin Atlantic build intelligent, scalable digital ecosystems and redefine the future of travel.”
 
TCS has been a transformation partner to Virgin Atlantic, which ferried over 5 million passengers worldwide in 2024 and connects over 30 destinations globally. For over two decades, TCS has been instrumental in driving innovation and agility across mission-critical programmes for the airline; spanning crew, cargo, engineering and enterprise platforms.
 
TCS has operated in the UK for 50 years and works with over 200 of the nation’s best-known and most-loved businesses.

Topics : Tata Consultancy Services Virgin Atlantic artifical intelligence

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

