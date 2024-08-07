Indigo Paints slips after Q1 PAT slides 16% YoY to Rs 26 cr

Indigo Paints fell 1.98% to Rs 1,446.75 after the company reported 15.59% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 26.20 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 31.04 crore in Q1 FY24.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 35.69 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024, down 15.70% from Rs 42.34 crore posted in same quarter last year.

During the quarter, the companys EBITDA slipped 3.46% to Rs 47.4 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 49.1 crore posted in Q1 FY24.

However, Revenue from operations increased 7.81% YoY to Rs 310.96 crore in Q1 FY25.