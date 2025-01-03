Business Standard

Friday, January 03, 2025 | 12:20 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indo Farm Equipment IPO ends with 229.68x subscription

Indo Farm Equipment IPO ends with 229.68x subscription

Image

Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

The offer received bids for 194.53 crore shares as against 84.70 lakh shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Indo Farm Equipment received 1,94,53,89,519 bids for shares as against 84,70,000 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 229.68 times.

The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 503.83 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 242.40 times. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category was subscribed 104.92 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Tuesday (31 December 2024) and it closed on Thursday (2 January 2025). The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 204 and 215 per share.

 

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 86 lakh equity shares worth up to Rs 184.9 crore and an offer for sale of 35 lakh equity shares, aggregating up to Rs 75.25 crore, by promoter Ranbir Singh Khadwalia.

The objectives of the fresh issue include Rs 71.13 crore for setting up a new dedicated unit for the expansion of pick & carry crane manufacturing capacity, Rs 50 crore for the repayment or pre-payment of certain borrowings, Rs 45 crore for further investment in the NBFC subsidiary, and the remaining amount for general corporate purposes.

Also Read

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 300 pts lower at 79,650; pharma, IT, health, financial stks drag

Jasprit Bumrah, Jasprit, Bumrah

IND-AUS 5th Test Highlights: India's horrid run with bat continues at SCG

India vs Australia 5th Test Day 1 live score updates from Sydney

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE 5th Test Day 1: India bundled out for 185 runs; AUS batting coming up

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Force Motors share price rises 14% in two days; soars 94% in one year

premature babies, pregnancy, baby, new born, birth, population, family

With 242,334 babies in 2024, S Korea records rise in birthrate after 9 yrs

The promoters and promoter group hold an aggregate of 3,68,67,640 equity shares, aggregating to 93.45% of the pre-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. Their post-IPO shareholding is expected to be around 69.44%.

Ahead of the IPO, Indo Farm Equipment on Monday, 30 December 2024, raised Rs 78.04 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 36.30 lakh shares at Rs 215 each to 11 anchor investors.

Incorporated in 1994, Indo Farm Equipment is a fully integrated and established manufacturer of tractors and pick-and-carry cranes. It also deals in other farm equipment, such as harvester combines, rotavators, and related spares and components, although these products do not materially contribute to the total revenue.

The company manufactures tractors from 16 HP to 110 HP in 2WD and 4WD options, meeting 80% of global market demand. Key models, including 65 HP, 75 HP, 90 HP, and 110 HP, are designed for export markets in Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia, while the 26 HP model is tailored for the European market.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2.45 crore and sales of Rs 74.96 crore for the three months ended on 30 June 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Transactions through Unified Payments Interface hit a record 16.73 billion in December

Transactions through Unified Payments Interface hit a record 16.73 billion in December

Avenue Supermarts Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Avenue Supermarts Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Cupid edge higher on bagging order worth Rs 15-cr from Govt of Tanzania

Cupid edge higher on bagging order worth Rs 15-cr from Govt of Tanzania

Indices pares some losses; pharma shares decline

Indices pares some losses; pharma shares decline

Coal Sector Achieves Impressive 7.5 % Growth in November

Coal Sector Achieves Impressive 7.5 % Growth in November

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 12:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentUGC NET 2024 ExamHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon