Indowind Energy consolidated net profit rises 6.62% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 28.44% to Rs 5.46 croreNet profit of Indowind Energy rose 6.62% to Rs 1.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 28.44% to Rs 5.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales5.467.63 -28 OPM %52.9376.15 -PBDT2.494.54 -45 PBT1.442.49 -42 NP1.611.51 7
