Indraprastha Gas consolidated net profit declines 15.08% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.81% to Rs 4023.40 croreNet profit of Indraprastha Gas declined 15.08% to Rs 386.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 454.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.81% to Rs 4023.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3697.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales4023.403697.60 9 OPM %10.9614.47 -PBDT616.11706.10 -13 PBT487.63587.58 -17 NP386.29454.88 -15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content