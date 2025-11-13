R K Swamy consolidated net profit rises 3.85% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.24% to Rs 73.65 croreNet profit of R K Swamy rose 3.85% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.24% to Rs 73.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 65.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales73.6565.62 12 OPM %8.075.44 -PBDT7.805.67 38 PBT3.132.17 44 NP0.540.52 4
