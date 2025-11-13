Pokarna consolidated net profit declines 85.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 52.86% to Rs 118.46 croreNet profit of Pokarna declined 85.92% to Rs 6.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 44.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 52.86% to Rs 118.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 251.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales118.46251.28 -53 OPM %20.0734.26 -PBDT22.2278.96 -72 PBT9.8368.44 -86 NP6.3344.96 -86
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content