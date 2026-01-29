Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 09:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese standalone net profit rises 43.17% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 5.96% to Rs 36.29 crore

Net profit of Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese rose 43.17% to Rs 3.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.96% to Rs 36.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 34.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales36.2934.25 6 OPM %10.398.15 -PBDT4.433.50 27 PBT3.662.75 33 NP3.882.71 43

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

