Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese standalone net profit rises 43.17% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese rose 43.17% to Rs 3.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.96% to Rs 36.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 34.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.36.2934.2510.398.154.433.503.662.753.882.71

