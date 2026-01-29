RVNL-GPT JV bags Rs 1,201-cr Northern Railway bridge project in Varanasi

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) said its joint venture with GPT Infraprojects has secured a Rs 1,201-crore contract from Northern Railway for the design and construction of a new rail-cum-road bridge over the Ganga river at Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

The project involves construction of Bridge No. 11, located around 50 metres downstream of the existing Old Malviya Bridge near Kashi Railway Station. The scope includes substructure and superstructure works for a multi-span bridge comprising eight spans of 108.5 metres and two spans of 103.3 metres using open web steel girders.

The bridge will carry four railway lines on the lower deck and a six-lane road on the upper deck. The order also includes construction of railway and road approaches, along with associated overhead electrification (OHE) and general electrical works, to be executed in the Lucknow Division of Northern Railway.

The contract has been awarded by a domestic entity and is to be executed over a period of 48 months. The total project cost is Rs 1,201.36 crore, inclusive of all taxes.

Under the joint venture arrangement, RVNL holds a 60% stake, while GPT Infraprojects holds the remaining 40%. The company said that neither the promoter nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding authority, and the contract does not fall under related party transactions.

Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects, including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable-stayed bridges, institution buildings, etc.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 19.73% to Rs 230.29 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 286.88 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 5.22% YoY to Rs 5,122.98 crore in Q2 FY26.

The scrip rallied 5.73% to end at Rs 342.45 on the BSE.

