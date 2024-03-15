Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

IndusInd Bank Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Mar 15 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
IndusInd Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1463.8, down 0.88% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 43.82% in last one year as compared to a 29.41% rally in NIFTY and a 18.61% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.
IndusInd Bank Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1463.8, down 0.88% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.75% on the day, quoting at 21980.75. The Sensex is at 72637.21, down 0.63%.IndusInd Bank Ltd has lost around 2% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IndusInd Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 46789.95, down 0.8% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.17 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 29.16 lakh shares in last one month.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1473.45, down 0.81% on the day. IndusInd Bank Ltd jumped 43.82% in last one year as compared to a 29.41% rally in NIFTY and a 18.61% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.
The PE of the stock is 13.3 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

IndusInd Bank Ltd spurts 1.06%, rises for third straight session

State Bank of India spurts 2.17%, up for third straight session

State Bank of India down for fifth straight session

State Bank of India soars 1.41%, gains for fifth straight session

Canara Bank spurts 1.3%, up for fifth straight session

Nifty hovers below 22,000 level; pharma shares decline

Barometers trade with moderate losses; European mkt opens higher

Indices turn rangebound; auto shares under pressure; VIX spurts 5.01%

Oil companies trim petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2 per litre

Elgi Equipments gains on appointing Indranil Sen as CFO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 15 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveByjuLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEPaytm Share PriceWhatsApp FeaturesGoogle I/O 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon