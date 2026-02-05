Shivam Autotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 24.53 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 14.69% to Rs 96.18 croreNet Loss of Shivam Autotech reported to Rs 24.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 11.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 14.69% to Rs 96.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 112.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales96.18112.74 -15 OPM %5.2510.08 -PBDT-13.77-3.18 -333 PBT-22.11-11.26 -96 NP-24.53-11.86 -107
First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 9:08 AM IST