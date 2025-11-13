Info Edge (India) consolidated net profit rises 1260.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.93% to Rs 805.45 croreNet profit of Info Edge (India) rose 1260.28% to Rs 316.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 23.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.93% to Rs 805.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 700.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales805.45700.82 15 OPM %34.7421.98 -PBDT434.65362.18 20 PBT403.67335.30 20 NP316.4023.26 1260
