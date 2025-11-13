Race Eco Chain consolidated net profit rises 283.56% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 39.65% to Rs 148.43 croreNet profit of Race Eco Chain rose 283.56% to Rs 2.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 39.65% to Rs 148.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 106.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales148.43106.29 40 OPM %2.471.74 -PBDT3.390.94 261 PBT2.870.77 273 NP2.800.73 284
